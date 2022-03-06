Empowering Women Is Afocus Area Of SBM-G

Vini Mahajan*

“There is no chance for the welfare of the world unless the condition of women is improved.” — Swami Vivekananda.

The primary goal of the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen campaign that was launched by the Government of India in 2014 was to make the country open defecation free and bring about visual cleanliness by addressing the issues of sanitation and waste management that would lead to health and well-being of the rural communities, and at the same time contribute to their social and economic development.

While the campaign has succeeded beyond all expectations along those lines, it has also inculcated a civic sense amongst communities and contributed to:innovations in activities to bring about positive change in behaviour; the creation of a cadre of skilled young professionals - transforming them into strong agents of change and a jan-andolan.

Most significantly, the Mission promoted the empowerment of women – improving their safety, restoring their dignity, educating them on issues of sanitation, enhancing their livelihoods in the sanitation and waste management sector. Along the way, it has promoted belief in themselves and their ability to succeed in any situation.

This was seen throughout the campaign, where women have led from the front, participating in Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities to promote behaviour change, engaging in toilet construction as Rani Mistris, demonstrating courage in demanding toilets for their families; actively involving in collection and segregation of household waste; and taking on new roles as entrepreneurs wherever the need arose,to supplement income of their families and bring about progress to their villages.In this, the prominent role of women Self Help Groups in sensitizing women, encouraging collective decision-making and to enhance the confidence and capabilities of womencannot be over emphasised.

The theme for International Women's Day, 8 March 2022 is ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’.This International Women’s Day, I salute the courageous women and the central role they continue to play as torchbearers of the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen. I believe that empowerment and gender equality benefit their households, their communities and the country.



MHM in SBM-G:In line with this, menstrual hygiene management is an important focus area of SBM-G. Although menstruation is a natural biological process, which affects half of the world's population at reproductive age (12 to 49), it continues to remain a cause of embarrassment and shame, coupled with deep seated stigma about menstrual impurity, creating a barrier to gender equality.

In India, an alarming number of girls drop out of school every year, when they start menstruating and owing to improper menstrual hygiene face severe health issues. Further, archaic practices observed for generations in families, forbid girls from participating in normal activities. In the absence of access to sanitary napkins, the girls and women use cloththat has been reused, which if not properly cleaned could cause further infections.



In the wake of such challenges that womenface, it is time for us to wake up to the reality that Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) is not just about sanitation. It is a vital step towards protecting women while safeguarding their dignity and giving them a life of opportunities to pursue their dreams, towards achieving a gender-balanced world.

The MHM Guidelines issued by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) to support all adolescent girls and women, outline what needs to be done by state governments, district administrations, engineers and technical experts in line departments; as well as school heads and teachers.SBM-G underlines the need for construction of toilets in households and schools which is integral to menstrual hygiene and encourages safe menstrual hygiene practices. It further calls for skill development and setting up of sanitary napkin dispensers and incinerators in schools and public toilets.

Moreover, the MHM framework highlights the essential elements of a MHM programme that should be integrated into other government schemes. This includes access to - knowledge and information; safe menstrual absorbents; water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure and safe disposal of used menstrual absorbents. This would result in dignity for adolescent girls and women; and the ability of adolescent girls to stay in school during menstruation.

Sanitary waste disposal remains a challenge as the plastic used in disposable sanitary napkins is not bio-degradable and this can lead to health and environmental hazards. As part of the solid waste management strategy, States are required to organise collection, disposal and transportation of such waste – to protect the environment. Even though some initiatives have been made, safe and appropriate waste management solutions are the need of the hour.

Under SBM-G programme funds are available under the IEC component to raise awareness and skills on Menstrual Hygiene Management, and self-help groups are to help in propagating such efforts.In keeping with this, States have initiated various programmes that have dispelled myths and taboos surrounding menstruation, encouraging girls and women to talk about it and clarify doubts.

Impact of MHM activities under SBM-G:

Going by the activities in various states, clearly the subject of menstruation is more openly talked about in the rural areas, compared to earlier. Women and girls are aware of the importance of menstrual hygiene and those who have access to them are using sanitary pads or clean cloth. They are questioning ancient practices of being asked to refrain from bathing until the third day, or entering a temple or kitchen or touching pickle. Incinerators are being installed in some schools. But this needs to be expanded to all households and schools around the country. More work needs to be done to help women and girls reach their full potential which effective MHM can ensure.

I once again appeal to districts to accelerate their efforts towards empowering women and offer them equal opportunities so that they can reach their full potential.

*Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti

