Double Whammy Of Winter

Vijay Garg

In the parts of the country where Lohri is celebrated, there has been a general belief that the cold has gone, the elderly in the house should be safe, celebrate this joy as a fire festival, remove the fear of winter. More or less, it is believed in North India also that on Makar Sankranti, the departure of winter starts due to the Uttarayan of the Sun. But this time the cold is coming back. The mountains are covered with snow and the rain is increasing the chill in the plains. Snowfall records are being broken everywhere. Somewhere it is raining continuously and somewhere hail is falling. Some people who are looking for skits even in difficulties are saying that whether Suryadev is no more in 2021? Are you doing work from home? However, meteorologists are telling that the reason for the harshness of winter is the active Western Disturbance over Pakistan, which is increasing rain, fog and snowfall in India. The week-weeks that the sun is not visible, the reason for this is the western disturbance that happens many times in January. It is said that probably Suryadev will be seen after January 24. Even if snowfall is favorable for apples, rain may be beneficial for fields, but for common man, the chill is difficult. This is especially painful for the last person in the society. That too when the country is two-four from the third wave of the epidemic.

Actually, life is disturbed due to cold, but the biggest crisis is of infection of Kovid-19. Everyone is frightened by the harshness of the weather. The reason is that there are already many types of flu that bring seasonal disease in the country. Due to the intensity of seasonal changes, cold-cough-cold-fever is common every year. But this situation is frightening in the third wave of corona infection. It is difficult for a common man to decide whether it is the common flu or the new variant Omicron. It is a good thing that hospitalizations and oxygen transfusions have come down in this wave, but the horrifying pictures of the second wave leave everyone disturbed. In such a situation, the intensity of the weather is increasing physical and mental suffering. Due to the availability of home testing facility for corona test, a large number of people are testing at homes. But how authentic this investigation is and how carefully it is being done, it is difficult to say. At the same time, the high and low mental pressure that occurs in excess of cold creates pressure, whether Omicron has not seen the house. There is also a large number of people in the country who are infected but are active in public life considering themselves to be suffering from common cough and cold. Right now it is not even possible to say exactly how long one will get complete relief from the cold soreness.

—The Hawk Features