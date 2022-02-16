Budget 2022-23: A Blueprint For Transformation

Anil Padmanabhan*

In the pantheon of Union Budgets the latest essay by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has a special place. Not because the 2022-23 Union Budget passed up on the predictable freebies and sops to woo potential voters in the ongoing round of key state elections; and not because it was the shortest speech by an FM in recent memory.

Instead, it is because this Budget drew up the blueprint for a 25-year makeover of India. Yes, the country is still in the middle of rebuilding its economy devastated by a once in a century pandemic, which had dodgy origins in Wuhan, China. Yet, this Union Budget exhibits the courage of self-belief by implicitly suggesting the present crisis will be overcome and that it is time to script the blueprint for a “New India’.

FM Sitharaman signaled that the Union Government proposes to realise this irrevocable makeover by leveraging the power of the newly laid digital rails, inspire people to emulate the enterprise showcased by the rapidly proliferating start-ups and back these policy reforms with resolute political will. The Reboot This year’s Budget picked up from where last year’s ‘Once in a 100 year Budget’ left off. Last year, the biggest takeaway was the government’s decision on privatization—burying the historical precedence of the public sector as the commanding heights of the Indian economy—and making business an equal stakeholder in the economy; preceded by the mid-year reduction in corporate and personal income taxes.

In the interim, the government followed up with more structural reforms including the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for 14 sectors, process reforms to improve ease of doing business and expedited the laying of new digital rails.

This year’s Budget accelerates this with a renewed focus to ramp up the infrastructure in the economy to solve for supply-side bottlenecks. To reduce friction in implementation the projects involving the seven sectors of railways, airports, roads, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure, is grouped under the Gati Shakti portal.

Not surprising then that this Budget bumped up capital expenditure by 35.4% to Rs7.5 lakh crore—of this Rs 1 lakh crore is set aside as 50-year interest-free loans to states to spur their capital investments.

The underlying strategy is to use enhanced public investment to catalyse private corporate investment in these core sectors and thereby stimulate both consumption demand and generate adequate number of jobs in the economy. According to the FM, the PLI scheme alone will generate 60 lakh new jobs in the next five years.

Digital Leapfrog

The proposed transformation, the FM made clear in her speech, would leverage the newly laid digital rails. The National Democratic Alliance is no doubt influenced by its favourable experience in delivering direct benefits before and during the pandemic—up to March 2020 the savings from targeted delivery aggregated Rs 1.70 trillion. They exploited the digital ecosystem which includes the 1 billion plus cell phone connections, 600- 800 million Internet users and the 430 million Jandhan no-frill bank accounts owned by the poor. The FM revealed that the roll out of the National Digital Health mission was imminent. The intent is to provide affordable universal health care by using the very same digital backbone developed around Aadhaar. All those volunteering to opt for a unique digital health-ID will be allowed portability of their medical history—at the least it will improve user experience for out-station patients by making it easier for them to seek consultation through tele-medicine and tap specialists listed in the health registry of verified medical personnel.

The collateral gain of digital leapfrogging is that it accelerates disintermediation. Very similar to how the ATM eliminated the need for bank visits, the new digital rails will cut out the middleman. Ideologically, Union Budget 2022-23 proposes to transform India from an entitlement to an empowerment regime. One in which the cynical business of poverty—wherein no one really walks the talk of alleviating poverty even while huge sums of money are diverted to the cause—will be replaced by an ecosystem that will provide the basis for empowerment. In short, teaching people how to fish instead of simply handing it to them and thereby providing a sustainable fight out of poverty. Indeed, a win-win situation.

*Anil Padmanabhan is a journalist who tweets @capitalcalculus