4 Closest To Modi

The 4 Unio Ministers in the photograph indeed are closest to PM Narendra Modi these days: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Nirmala Sitaraman (all campaign against her worthlessness, futility as finance minister by say Subramanian Swamy etc have proved to be futile), Piyush Goel, Dharmendra Pradhan. For all "grass root reasons", Modi is reported to be consulting them for "proper solutions", opine observers in the capital.

Interestingly, the 4 ministers are conspicuous by their absence, away from public glares, rare public appearances etc...they, apart from doing their regular ministerial chores, also are involved in preparing many types of "blue prints" for the PM-assigned works which otherwise can not be handed over to others for "want of utmost secrecy", say insiders, and they are maintained utmost by the above quartet.

Truly, as of now, no 'leakage' of any kind has emerged from them relating to all kinds of time bound PM-assignments assigned to them. Even the 4's kith-n-kin are totally unaware of them, confide insiders.

—The Hawk Features