‘Give Delhi To Haryana To Govern’

soumitra bose*

In a blistering no-holds-barred attack on the Delhi-Government administered by the Aam Aadmi Party, famous as ‘cool’, ‘composed’, ‘calm’ Haryana Chief Minister in rarest of rare bitterly advised Arvind Kejriwal to hand over Delhi to Haryana to govern it as it is not able to administer Delhi (any more or right from the beginning). He said this after the Delhi-Government repeatedly accused Haryana of not releasing Yamuna waters to Delhi because of which the capital is facing ‘water famine’ being fully parched. Predictably, Delhi Government remains silence/indifferent to Khattar-directive thereby indicating ‘Maunam Sammati Lakshanam” (silence is consent). That in turn has pepped up non-ruling parties in Delhi, BJP, Congress, BSP etc against the AAP Government in the capital that is urgently planning to fan out to entire NCR+extended NCR but now is being threatened to being wiped out of Delhi itself what with the imminent Delhi Assembly Elections to be due shortly.

“They blame Haryana for everything. If there is pollution, they blame Haryana for it. When they don’t have reasons to explain something, they blame Haryana. If they can’t handle Delhi, they should give it to Haryana, we will govern Delhi too,” said the CM two days after the Delhi Jal Board, whose vice-chairperson is AAP’s Raghav Chadha, had moved the Supreme Court against the Haryana government for not releasing Delhi’s “legitimate share” of water.

The Delhi government on Monday sought urgent hearing before the top court. “Even though Haryana is facing a lot of difficulty, the state is providing water to Delhi as per the SC orders. Our water requirement is not less than Delhi. Haryana has a population of 2.9 crore whereas Delhi’s is two crores. We get 2,000 cusecs of water from the Yamuna, out of which we give 1,050 cusecs to the national capital,” said Khattar.

The top court had in 1996 told the Haryana government and other states to share the Yamuna’s water and ensure there was no shortage of drinking water in Delhi.

Attacking Delhi further, talking about the oxygen crisis during the second wave of the pandemic, Khattar said the Delhi government had said it needed 700 metric tonnes while Haryana got merely 282 metric tonnes. This, he added, was despite the state having more patients and a bigger population than that of Delhi. “Delhi should have thought before taking our quota of oxygen, especially when it did not have that much of a requirement,” said Khattar, adding that Haryana still managed to ensure that the oxygen requirement of patients was met.

Apparently, Khattar is not soothed with Delhi and its AAP Government as it keeps on nagging Haryana and denies it of its legitimate rights, observe Haryana intelligentia.

—The Hawk Features