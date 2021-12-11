FC Bengaluru United organise first Sevilla FC Match Party

Sevilla/Bengaluru, Dec 11 (IANS) FC Bengaluru United together with their international partner club Sevilla FC, recently hosted their first ‘Match Party in Bengaluru ahead of the Spanish clubs LaLiga clash with Villarreal FC.



The event was attended by over 50 Sevilla fans, including players from the United Academy as well as coaches and the United management. Earlier this year FC Bengaluru United signed a partnership agreement with Sevilla FC and the event was in line with the goal of growing the Spanish brand's footprint in one of the most vibrant football markets in the world.



The Match Party -- the first in the line of many such collaborative events -- was hosted in collaboration with Valvoline. Cheering fans were treated to a host of pre-event festivities, including foosball challenges as well as exciting FIFA match ups that brought out the participants' competitive spirit to the fore! They then gathered together to watch Sevilla FC take on Villarreal FC on the big screen and cheer their team to a resounding 1-0 victory.



"It was great to see football fans come together and cheer Sevilla FC on to victory," said Gaurav Manchanda, owner, FC Bengaluru United. "We have several such collaborative events scheduled for the year ahead, where football fans can get the best of the FC Bengaluru United -- Sevilla FC football experience."



Sevilla FC Vice President José María del Nido Carrasco was delighted with this initiative, which fulfils the objective of raising awareness of Sevilla FC "in one of the countries that we have identified as key to our internationalisation process".



"With this type of event, in which we collaborate with FC Bengaluru United, our partner in India, we are taking important steps to establish our brand in the Indian market," he added.



This was the first FC Bengaluru United-Sevilla FC joint activity in India, in the series of many such initiatives lined up for the year. Earlier in 2021, Sevilla FC and FC Bengaluru United signed a five-year partnership agreement. Through this partnership Sevilla FC will look to strengthen their presence in the Indian market -- one of the fastest growing in the world.



This partnership was awarded the Best Internationalisation Strategy Award at the prestigious World Football Summit earlier this year.



