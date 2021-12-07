FB Gaming launching interactive PAC-MAN game

San Francisco, Dec 7 (IANS) Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is launched PAC-MAN COMMUNITY on Facebook Gaming to connect players and gaming creators to the classic game in a new way.



In this new interactive game, people can play solo or multiplayer to complete mazes and create their own mazes and challenges.



"We are also announcing new products that blend playing, watching and connecting on Facebook Gaming: Play with Streamer brings creators and their communities together in a game and Facebook Interactives turn watching gaming livestreams into an interactive experience," the company said in a blogpost on Monday.



"For more than 40 years, PAC-MAN has been a cultural icon in games, television, music and film. And today, we are sharing the next step in this evolution by launching PAC-MAN COMMUNITY, exclusively on Facebook Gaming," it added.



With Play Watch Connect, the company said it is delivering more immersive and engaging social experiences that build community around games on Facebook.



"We are bridging three pillars together -- playing games, watching gaming video and connecting with others around games -- to create richer experiences between people using our technologies, including in PAC-MAN COMMUNITY," the company said.



Through the new Play with Streamer feature, Facebook Gaming creators can invite their communities directly from their livestream to join them in-game to play or watch.



Player-created mazes will be featured inside the game daily and soon the company said it will launch community-oriented challenges and mazes curated and cultivated by streamers' communities.



"We are also making live gaming video an active experience with the introduction of Facebook Interactives, which allows you to participate while simultaneously watching a gamer's livestream," the company said.



In PAC-MAN COMMUNITY, people viewing a 24/7 livestream in Watch mode can also power up either the AI PAC-MAN or Ghosts and compete. Mazes are turned into 3D streams, powered by Unreal Engine, where viewers can interact directly with the video player.



--IANS

vc/ksk/