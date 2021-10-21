Faye D'Souza returns to 'One Mic Stand 2' on 'popular demand'

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Laughter connects people on a subconscious level, it's what brings them together irrespective of where they come from and what they do. And that's what forms the essence of Amazon Prime's 'One Mic Stand'. The show brings people from varying backgrounds under one roof and subjects them to a live audience to test their comedy skills.



Where else will you find a writer, an actress, a news reporter and many more in a common room to try their hands at comedy and evoke laughter from the audience? Brave, innovative, edgy, thrilling and engaging, 'One Mic Stand offers everything packed into a 'punch'.



After sending the audience into hysteria with its humorous content, the show is set to return with its second season. The show's trailer saw its release last Friday and it left people in splits. Talents from different walks of life will be seen setting up the stage for their punchlines and performances and one such name is Faye D'Souza, well known journalist and reporter, who has in the past worked with prominent news channels.



Faye will get to engage with the audience using her humorous side. Talking about her experience of being a part of the show, Faye told IANS, "On popular demand I'm back on screens but this time in a different format. This is also my first time connecting with people outside of a newsroom and a reporting environment."



She adds, "I have always loved to try something new but, it was difficult to shun the serious face and don the funny hat but once I overcame that nothing compared to the joy of getting people to laugh at your jokes. I was really nervous before I stepped on the stage. Getting the right beat in your performance and delivering that in a manner that would resonate with the audience is intimidating but also a fun challenge."



Talking about working with her mentor on the show Atul Khatri, she shared, "Atul Khatri is brilliant at what he does, he really taught me the tricks and intricacies of stand up in the short time we had to prepare. He was able to help me fine tune the minute technicalities that went into making a set perfect, his intellect and humour are unparalleled and helped me shape my set."



'One Mic Stand' promises that its second season is going to be funnier, better and thoroughly entertaining. The show featuring Sunny Leone alongside celebs including Karan Johar, Chetan Bhagat, Raftaar and Faye D'Souza, will be available to stream on Amazon Prime India from October 22. The show will be hosted by Sapan Verma and participating celebrities will be mentored by India's renowned comedians like Sumikhi Suresh, Samay Raina, Neeti Palta, Atul Khatri and Abish Mathew.



