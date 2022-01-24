Fauci optimistic Omicron cases to peak in February

Washington, Jan 24 (IANS) Anthony Fauci, top US infectious disease expert, has said he is confident that most states in the country will reach a peak of Omicron infection cases by mid-February.



"You never want to be overconfident when you're dealing with this virus," Fauci added on Sunday in an interview with ABC News.



"Things are looking good. We don't want to get overconfident, but they look like they're going in the right direction right now," he said.



Fauci added that there are states in the northeast and in the upper midwest where cases have already peaked and declined "rather sharply." But cases are still rising in southern and western states, Xinhua news agency reported.



"There may be a bit more pain and suffering with hospitalisations in those areas of the country that have not been fully vaccinated or have not gotten boosters," he warned.



The recent Covid-19 surge in the US driven by the Omicron variant is leading to record high cases, hospitalisations and critical shortage of healthcare staff.



The country has recorded over 70 million Covid-19 cases and nearly 866,000 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, according to real-time data from Johns Hopkins University.



