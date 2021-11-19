Fashion tips for bachelors

By Olivia Sarkar

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANSlife) Your best friend is getting married, and here is your chance to party like no tomorrow. The great fat Indian wedding season necessitates the best bachelor parties, which range from lavish poolside activities to beach vacations and city crawls.







When the situation calls for it, experimenting with clothing can be enjoyable. There are a multitude of options available, including stripes, patterns, florals, and formals. We understand how difficult it can be to figure out what to dress to a bachelor party.



So, here are a few tips to help you choose different types of cool and quirky bachelor party looks:-



The Pool Party



Bring a touch of cool to the party and make the most of it with a printed casual and comfortable look. When paired with a co-ord set, a pair of simple casual mules/slides will set the tone. Leave a few buttons open, add a few extra accessories, including bracelets, rings, and sunglasses, to complete the outfit.



The Cocktail Party



Your cocktail look should be elegant; a button-up collared black shirt will suffice, add and an old-fashioned drink to help you get in the mood. To increase your style, layer it with a jacket/blazer and trow on some dress shoes (oxford shoes add charm). A formal watch and ring go far.



House Party



What could be better than showing up to a bachelor's house party in your favourite t-shirt? T-shirts are the easiest item to wear. In most circumstances, jeans in contrasting or similar colours are a good option. They can also be worn with bomber jackets, denim jackets, or cardigans, depending on the occasion. Tees pair well with a wide range of footwear, from sneakers to leather boots and everything in between.



Style tips by Snitch, a men's fast-fashion brand



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS

os/tb