Fashion Renting: Changing the way we shop

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANSlife) Have you ever been in a situation where nothing in your closet seemed appropriate for a special occasion? Nothing seems to bring out the glitter after hours of experimenting on various ensembles. What are your long-term goals? Are you going to the mall to buy some new clothes? This is how almost every Indian customer shops. Owning a piece of clothing entails purchasing it at its MRP in order to use it and then having it become a part of your wardrobe for years, whether the purchase was spontaneous or planned. But what if there was an alternative? What if you could own an item from your favourite designer collection and only pay for it for the time you need it? What if you could dress up in ten different outfits for the price of one and make a statement at every event without burning a hole in your pocket?





Aanchal Saini, CEO, FLYROBE speaks to IANSlife.



Who all are renting?



Saini: Today, renting clothes isn't about saving money; it's about convenience and staying on-trend. Buying leads to hoarding, and your closet has a limit on the number of clothes it can contain. Renting, on the other hand, allows you to try new things on a regular basis. The entire process is environmentally benign, and, most importantly, it is more cost-effective to rent at 10-15% of MRP than purchase at full price.



How does the process of renting outfits and accessories work out?



Saini: The entire procedure of renting clothing is really straightforward. Simply go to the rental fashion websites, choose the city where you want to rent, select the required apparel and accessories, choose the delivery date, rental period, and location, complete the payments, and voila, the outfit is hired. Those who prefer to touch and feel an outfit can go into a store and try it on before deciding to rent it. You are only charged for the time/days you have the costume and accessories, as well as some refundable security deposits.



Is the online system safe?



Saini: Yes, you have complete control over whether or not to rent a property. After reviewing the entire collection online and ordering delivery at a time and location of your choosing, you may make the necessary payments. Companies also provide regular updates on all future and recent collections, which aids in better planning. A word of advice: you can let your inner fashion diva out while renting. You can rent product categories and colours that you are unlikely to buy but would like to try out.



How early should one borrow?



Saini: The entire rental process is extremely simple and hassle-free, but my personal recommendation is to book your outfit ahead of time because stud product availability decreases on popular event dates as most users make advance bookings. You should plan ahead of time for key seasonal parties or wedding season, as popular collections might quickly sell out.



There are no guidelines as to how far in advance you should place your order. It's best to get started as soon as possible. Though procedure allows you to book an outfit three months in advance and pick it up the same day from the store.



How to pick something that will work?



Saini: If you're a first-time renter, I recommend starting with categories you're familiar with, but don't be afraid to branch out and try bold colours; after all, that's what renting is all about: Rent it out, flaunt it, and then give it back.



Don't be afraid to take risks



Saini: Renting is a no-hassle, no-commitment process. When you acquire an outfit, you become emotionally attached to it. There is no possibility of exchanging for something else afterwards. Renting, on the other hand, allows you to try without the bother. It allows you to experiment with different styles and brands, as well as swiftly exchange for fresh collections. Your clothing isn't always the same, and you can change it up from season to season. You don't have to wear the same clothing twice and may always make a fashion statement. 'Buy the essentials and rent the iconic,' I always say.



Is renting hygienic?



Saini: Almost all apparel rental companies place a high priority on hygiene. Since the beginning of the rental industry, keeping the highest standards of sanitation for clothes has been the law. To combat common colds, bacteria, and other germs, all products are dry cleaned and steam ironed at a temperature of 80 degrees or higher. And this isn't a new practice for us; it's been the standard even before covid.



So, what do you have to lose? Try renting and be prepared to fill your social media accounts with stunning photos of you in a new outfit for every event.



