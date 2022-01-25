Faruk Kabir collaborates with Vishal Mishra for 'Khuda Haafiz 2' song

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Director Faruk Kabir has teamed up with music composer Vishal Mishra for a track in his upcoming directorial 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha' with whom he earlier collaborated in the earlier edition of the franchise.



Vishal composed the song 'Jaan Ban Gaye' in 2020 for the 'Khuda Haafiz' album.



Recently, their pictures from the studio sessions were doing the rounds on social media. Sharing his idea for the music of his film and its part in the narrative, Faruk said: "Music plays a primary role in the art of storytelling. It has the power to evoke deep seated emotion."



Commenting on his collaboration with the composer, the director said: "Vishal Mishra understands my vision with 'Khuda Haafiz 2', and I am sure it will be another memorable song. I am really looking forward to it."



'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha' stars Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi. Last month, the film wrapped up the final leg of its schedule in Egypt and is currently in the post - production stage.



