'Farooq's NC bestowed political legitimacy to Delimitation Commission'

Srinagar, Dec 22 (IANS) J&K Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone on Wednesday said the National Conference's (NC) decision to participate in the Delimitaion Commission meeting has 'legitimised its grossly unfair proposal'.



Lone has accused the NC of taking a U-turn over the stand on its participation in the J&K Delimitation Commission's meetings.



"Will somebody please enlighten them (PAGD). This report cannot be challenged in the court. It is legally unchallengeable. Heavens sake. Stop lying through your teeth," Sajad Lone tweeted.



"Article 329(a) in The Constitution Of India 1949



(a) the validity of any law relating to the delimitation of constituencies or the allotment of seats to such constituencies, made or purporting to be made under Article 327 or Article 328, shall not be called in question in any court. Art 329(a) of Constitution of India bars challenge to delimitation of constituencies or allotment of seats in any court of law.



"Going by sub- section 2 of section 10 of Delimitation Act, the orders of the Commission have force of the law and shall not be called in question in any court," he said in another tweet.



Lone further said that the delimitation commission report cannot be legally challenged in a court of law.



"Don't the people of Kashmir deserve- that 3 MPs should have known that -they will be legitimising the delimitation commission a document -- which cannot be legally challenged. Legal legitimacy is constitutionally innate. Political legitimacy bestowed by NC," he said.



The National Conference leaders had met the Delimitation Commission members in July in Srinagar. It urged the commission to carry out the exercise of redrawing the electoral constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir in a free, fair and transparent manner.



