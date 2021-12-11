Farmers vacate Delhi borders, start leaving for home

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) After farmers suspended their agitation against the three farm laws, they have started vacating Delhi borders where they have been stationed for more than a year. They have dismantled their settlements, removed tarpaulins, tied bales of clothes and now are in the process of returning home.



The farmers will take out victory march to celebrate their success of repeal of the farm laws.



At the spot, farmers can be seen removing bamboo sticks used for erecting and tying tarpaulins and loading them in tractors. They hugged each other and bade good bye.



The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) decided to suspend their agitation after the government repealed the contentious laws and assured them to fulfill their rest of the demands.



Some elderly farmers were seen cleaning the place where they had set up tents. The roads are also being cleared of things to make it look like what it was before the agitation.



Hundreds of tractors are queued up at Delhi borders to take the farmers back home.



Before leaving, the farmers at Singhu border offered prayers and organised langar as well.



The farmers have decided to leave in a phased manner to avoid traffic snarls.



In a day or two, all roads will be cleared, and within a few days, they will be put through for traffic.



On December 13, farmer leaders will visit the Golden temple at Amritsar to offer prayers.



