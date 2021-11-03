Farmers turn down Ajay Mishra Teni's request for meeting

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Nov 3 (IANS) Farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri have turned down the olive branch extended to them by Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, an accused in the October 3 incident in which four farmers were mowed down by his car.



The minister had called the farmers for a meeting at his residence on Tuesday to address problems related to paddy procurement and also to settle the October 3 violence case in which his son, Ashish, is the main accused.



Ashish is in jail and the case is being investigated by a special investigation team (SIT).



Leaders of the Sikh community held an emergency meeting at a gurdwara and asked farmers of the area to skip the meeting.



Jasbir Singh Virk, president of Bhartiya Sikh Sangthan, said, "We have unanimously decided not to go to his house for the meeting. We have nothing to do with him. He may try to lure our farmers by offering a higher price for their paddy, but he should remember that he cannot compensate for the lives lost in the October 3 incident. If any member of the Sikh community keeps any relationship with Mishra or his family the entire Sikh Samaj will boycott that person."



The family of Lovepreet, who was mowed down by a vehicle belonging to the minister, said, "The minister had sent an invitation through his men for a meeting to settle the case and arrive at a compromise. They also offered support in crop procurement but we refused."



"No action has been taken against the minister yet. We have nothing to do with him and his men," the farmers said.



A SIT member, meanwhile, said, "We are investigating the case. We have provided security to all the witnesses. If anyone faces any threat or any pressure is being put on him/her, then he/she may give a complaint in writing to us or to the local police. Appropriate action will be taken."



