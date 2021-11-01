Farmers to intensify agitation from Nov 27 if demands not met

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday warned that if the farmers' demands are not met till November 26, they would pitch tents the following day across all borders of Delhi and reinvigorate their agitation.



"The farmers would reach the border points on tractors and trolleys and fortify the venues after pitching their tents," Tikait warned in a post on twitter.



Tikait has been leading a consortium of farmers' groups and unions under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) since last 11 months demanding the withdrawal of the three farm laws passed by the Centre in 2020.



His warning comes a day after Delhi Police removed barricades at the Tikri border to ease traffic movement.



Police had similarly removed blockades on the carriageway towards Delhi at the Ghazipur border on Friday.



Earlier on Sunday, the SKM had urged the Centre to ensure the smooth supply of fertilisers and not let black marketing happen.



Paying homage to 'Kisan Chintak' (farmers' friend) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Tikait tweeted on Sunday: "Patel had said 'kisano ki awaz ansuni hai' (the farmers' voices are unheard) in British-ruled India. But are the farmers' voices heard in independent India?"



