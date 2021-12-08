Farmers' memorial inaugurated in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 8 (IANS) Punjab PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Wednesday inaugurated the farmers' memorial 'Yadgar-e-Shaheedaan' in the state's Sangrur town.



This memorial has the names of all the farmers and farm labourers, "who sacrificed their lives during year-long protest in national capital against three black agriculture laws", engraved on stone.



The minister said the ninth Sikh Guru, Teg Bahadur, has sacrificed his life for the sake of humanity and following the preaching of Sikh Gurus, the farmers have also laid down their lives against the "anti-farmer" policies.



"Every section of Punjab has contributed in this farmers' protest irrespective of their caste, religion, or profession. We in Punjab have a history of celebrating martyrdom. This memorial is our tribute to those brave souls who sacrificed their lives for the noble cause," Singla said, while inaugurating the memorial.



He said he was proud of being a Punjabi, a community that played leading role in mobilising the farmers and farm labourers and forcing the Union government to repeal three 'black' farm laws that otherwise would have had wrecked agriculture sector had they got implemented.



"More than 700 people sacrificed their lives in this historical protest that persisted peacefully for one year despite all the efforts by the Union government to discredit the noble cause and farm unions," Singla added.



