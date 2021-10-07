Farmers in TN's Thanjavur protest against Lakhmipuri Kheri violence

Chennai, Oct 7 (IANS) Farmers in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district on Thursday conducted a protest march at the four crossroad junction in Budalur town against the mowing down of protesting farmers at Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.



On Wednesday evening also, the farmers of Thanjavur conducted a mobile light vigil in solidarity with the farmers of Lakhimpur Kheri at a protest organised by the Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi.



Tamil Nadu farmers association Deputy Secretary, P.S. Masilamani, who had participated in the farmers' agitation in New Delhi, told IANS that the farmers of Cauvery delta are "disturbed and outraged by the mowing down of fellow farmers and we are conducting peaceful protest marches in solidarity with the farmers of Lakhimpur Kheri."



He said that the farmers' associations, without any political colour, had protested on the next day at Tiruvattur against the violent incidents on Sunday.



The farmers' associations in Tamil Nadu are planning a state-level protest march at either Thanjavur or Tiruvattur, Masilamani said.



Joint Movement For Farmers is planning a major protest march in front of the Thanjavur Railway station on Monday.



"The farmers are outraged and we will express our protest against this heinous act. It was a disturbing sight to see peacefully protesting farmers being mowed down and we have to at least express our solidarity with the farmers of Lakhimpur Kheri who lost their lives as well as their families and fellow farmers who are protesting against this draconian government," its leader R. Sukumar told IANS.



--IANS

