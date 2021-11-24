'Farmers have right to protest but none can take law into hands'

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday said the farmers have democratic right to protest but no one can be allowed to take law into his hands.



"The farmers' agitation has been going on for a long time. Since I have joined [as Commissioner], farmers have been allowed to protest at Jantar Mantar. The farmers have democratic right to protest but no one can be allowed to take law into their hands," the Commissioner said during an event at the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) here.



Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently announced the repeal of three controversial farm laws after a year of protests. Thousands of farmers are still camping at Delhi's borders and several died from heat, cold and Covid.



Commissioner Asthana said that Delhi Police is committed to maintain law and order in the city.



Speaking on the cases registered against farmers for the January 26 violent protests, Asthana informed that some cases have been registered against the farmers. "We have investigated and some have been chargesheeted," he added.



Meanwhile, the union cabinet cleared 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' on Wednesday that will repeal the three contentious farm laws, as announced by the Prime Minister on November 19.



