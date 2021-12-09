Farmers' Agitation: A timeline of how things unfolded

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Almost 15 months after the farmers' agitation began against the (now scrapped) farm laws and other issues, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions that led the protest, said on Thursday that it has suspended the agaitation after receiving positive assurances from the government on their demands, adding that the borders of Delhi will be cleared by Saturday. The SKM also said that it would hold a review meeting on January 15.



The agitation continued even after the three farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 -- were repealed by the Parliament, as the farmers' stuck to their demands with legal backing for minimum support price (MSP) for all farmers being the prime demand.



Following is a timeline since these were introduced as Ordinances, led to the farmers' agitation till Thursday's announcement by SKM to suspend the agitation:



June 5, 2020: Centre brings in three Ordinances claiming these will bring in reforms that are long pending; farmers will be able to sell their produce at better prices.



July-August, 2020: Protests erupt in parts of Punjab against the three farm Bills



September 14, 2020: Government introduces the three Bills in Lok Sabha



September 17, 2020: Lok Sabha passes all three farm Bills without debate



September 20, 2020: Rajya Sabha passes the Bills by voice vote



September 24, 2020: Punjab farmers declare rail-roko agitation



September 27, 2020: President gives assent to the three farm laws



November 2020: Samyukta Kisan Morcha formed as a consortium of more than two dozen farmers' organisations, mostly from Punjab, but others join in too



November 26, 2020: Farmers' march towards Delhi begins, police put hurdles in many ways, including by digging up highways and spreading nails on roads



November 27, 2020: Farmers in large numbers reach Singhu border, Tikri border, Ghazipur border, bring in tractors and trolleys, set pandals, langars etc.



November 28, 2020: Government offers to talk with a condition that farmers shift to Burari; farmers demand Ram Lila Maidan as protest venue.



December 3-9, 2020: Government starts talks with farmers, farmers' leaders reject government's proposal of amendment to the three laws



December 11, 2020: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) approaches Supreme Court against the three farm laws



January 7-12, 2021: Supreme Court accepts to hear the case; stays implementation of the three laws and appoints a committee to make recommendations



January 20-25, 2021: Farmers reject government's offers to stay the farm laws for 18 months and insist on repeal



January 26, 2021: Farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day; major clash with police; a set of protesters damage Red Fort, hoist Khalsa flag along with the tricolour



January 27, 2021: A day after Red Fort drama, Delhi Police forcibly put up barricades at all the borders where farmers' groups are protesting



February 14, 2021: Bengaluru-based young activist Disha Ravi arrested for editing and spreading 'toolkit' in support of farmers' agitation



March 5, 2021: Resolution passed by Punjab Vidhan Sabha demanding withdrawal of the three laws



March 19, 2021: Supreme Court appointed committee submits its report



May 27, 2021: Farmers observe 'black day' to mark six months of agitation



June 5, 2021: 'Sampoorn Krantikari Diwas' (Total Revolution Day) by farmers mark one year of Ordinances that paved the way for three farm laws



July 22, 2021: 'Kisan Sansad' starts at Jantar Mantar parallelly with the Monsoon Session of Parliament



August 7, 2021: 14 opposition parties' leaders decide to visit 'Kisan Sansad'



September 5, 2021: 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' held at Muzaffarnagar; farmers declare to oust UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi



September 27, 2021: 'Bharat Bandh' call by farmers' consortium gets mixed response; farmers do not enter Delhi, most action in north-west Indian states



September 7, 2021: 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' held at Karnal, action shifts to Haryana



October 4, 2021: Four farmers among those killed when a car runs over protesting farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in UP



November 17, 2021: Supreme Court appoints retired high court judge to probe Lakhimpur Kheri case



November 19, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces that three farm laws would be repealed



November 21, 2021: Samyukt Kisan Morcha writes to Prime Minister; puts forth six demands, including legal backing for MSP



November 22, 2021: Family members of martyrs of Lakhimpur Kheri massacre felicitated by SKM at the Lucknow Kisan Mahapanchayat



November 23, 2021: Anil Ghanwat, member, Supreme Court appointed committee on farm laws, writes to apex court to release committee's report



November 24, 2021: Union Cabinet clears 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021'



November 26, 2021: Farmers' gatherings across India marks Samyukt Kisan Morcha's one year of agitation



November 28, 2021: SKM suspends planned 'Tractor March to Sansad'; thousands of farmers participate in Shetkari Kamgar Mahapanchayat in Mumbai's Azad Maidan



November 29, 2021: First the Lok Sabha, then the Rajya Sabha pass the 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' by voice vote, SKM issues cautious reaction



November 29, 2021: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hails Prime Minister, saying, "No difference between what he says and does"



November 30, 2021: Government seeks five names from agitating farmers for inclusion in the proposed committee on MSP



November 30, 2021: Government tells Lok Sabha, no data pertaining to either cases against or the number of farmers who died during the agitation and hence no question of providing financial assistance to anyone



December 1, 2021: 'Farm Laws Repeal Act 2021' gets Presidential assent



December 4, 2021: With no concrete promise from the government, SKM declares to continue agitation; declares names of five members to negotiate with government



December 7, 2021: Government sends out first draft of its letter to SKM, the latter seeks further clarification



December 9, 2021: SKM declares to suspend agitation after receiving positive assurances from the government on their demands; to review situation on January 15, 2022



--IANS

niv/arm