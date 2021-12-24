Farmer acquitted after 400 hearings in 35 yrs

Shamli (UP), Dec 24 (IANS) Dharampal Singh, 85, has finally been acquitted for want of evidence by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate.



It took him 35 years of a legal battle and more than 400 hearings to prove his innocence. He was booked in 1986 for allegedly making pesticide illegally in his house.



Dharampal Singh, a farmer from Haran village in Shamli district, said after his acquittal, "It feels like a huge burden has been lifted from my shoulder."



His brother, Kunwarpal, was a co-accused but he died five years ago.



Another person, Liyaqat Ali, booked in the case was earlier declared an absconder by court.



"I have lost my reputation, money and mental peace during the long legal battle. It took long to get justice, but now I am happy that truth has prevailed. I would like to thank the honourable court for giving me relief. I have lost a lot of money and time making rounds to court for appearing in nearly 400 hearings in the case," he told reporters.



In November 1986, Thana Bhawan police booked two brothers, Dharampal and Kunwarpal, and one Liyaqat Ali for allegedly making pesticide without licence. Police had also claimed to have recovered 26 bags of pesticide while they were being loaded into a truck.



The three were booked under various sections of IPC, including section 420, and arrested them. After spending 18 days in jail, the three were released on bail.



