'Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' cleared by cabinet

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) The union cabinet on Wednesday cleared 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' that will repeal the three contentious farm laws, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19.



The Bill will be introduced to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.



The Lok Sabha Bulletin on Tuesday had already listed 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021'.



PM Modi's announcement had come after more than a year-long farmers' agitation where they have been demanding the repeal of the three laws along with the legal backing for Minimum Support Price among other things.



The Parliament had cleared the three farm bills last year but the Supreme Court had stayed them this January.



--IANS

niv/skp/