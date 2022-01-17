Farhan Akhtar recounts training with Rashtriya Rifles soldiers for 'Mission Frontline'

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar will be featuring along with director and producer Rohit Shetty in the show 'Mission Frontline'. Farhan will be seen training hard while spending a day with soldiers of the Rashtriya Rifles.



Speaking of his overall training experience, Farhan said: "If I could express the feeling in one word, it would be humbling for me. Back when we were filming 'Lakshya', we went up close and personal with the lives of our jawans, but stepping into their shoes and experiencing the hardships they go through on-ground is a life-changing experience."



The actor-director shares further about the difficulties faced by him during the training in tough terrain and weather conditions.



"It was extremely difficult for me to get trained in such tough terrain and weather conditions, but their support and encouragement made it possible. It is an honour to have got the chance to be a part of discovery+'s 'Mission Frontline'."



'Mission Frontline' will premiere on January 20 on discovery+.



