'Farce': AAP slams BJP's Jhuggi Samman Yatra

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Accusing the BJP of disrespecting slum dwellers, Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Monday termed their 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra' a "farce".



Addressing a press conference, Atishi said: "People of JJ Colony in Buddh Vihar had to cross G Block of Naraina Vihar, and real estate developers wanted to block this path as they thought it would reduce the rate of the land. BJP-ruled MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) should have sided with people of JJ Colony as they have been living there for over 50 years."



"This path was used by people to reach schools and hospitals. If the BJP was not apathetic to the needs of the slum dwellers, it would have stood for the people of JJ Colony," she added.



'Jhuggi Samman Yatra' was flagged three days ago by BJP's national Vice President Baijyant Jay Panda from Kirti Nagar industrial area.



On the Delhi BJP distributing a modified version of the 'Snake and Ladder' board game with snakes replaced by the faces of AAP leaders among the slum children of Kusumpur Pahadi, Jai Hind camp and JJ Bandhu camp, Atishi said: "This proves that the BJP has been idling. They could have cleaned Delhi so that they did not have to resort to such means while asking for votes ahead of MCD polls."



With Delhi reporting its first dengue related death in this season, she said: "The BJP ruled MCD has an entire department of malaria inspectors. Although the Delhi government does not have any equipment, it has been running an awareness campaign - '10 hafte, 10 baje, 10 minutes' to spread awareness among people."



--IANS

rdk/sks/vd