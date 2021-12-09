Farah Khan, Karan Johar dance to 'Bole Chudiyan'

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) As Karan Johar prepares to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his second film as director, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G)' on December 14, he joined choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan to dance to the iconic song 'Bole Chudiyan'.



Farah took to her Instagram and uploaded a video of herself shaking a leg with her BFF and engaging in banter. She wrote in the caption: "Epic reel for 20 years of an epic film! #20yearsofk3g ... @karanjohar so good to know we are still as mad as ever ... maybe more."



Farah and KJo have been close friends for more than two decades and share an impeccable work equation with the choreographer being the Dharma head honcho's frequent collaborator.



'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' is KJo's second film as director and is considered a benchmark in the space of commercial films owing to its powerful starcast of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. The film emerged as a blockbuster and its music continues to be an integral part of wedding celebrations.



--IANS

aa/srb

