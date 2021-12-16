Family performed last rites of man found alive in Pak jail

Patna, Dec 16 (IANS) A man from Buxar district in Bihar, who was presumed dead after going missing 12 years ago, has been found alive in a jail in Pakistan.



The matter came to light after the jail authorities reportedly contacted the Indian External Affairs Ministry for verifying the statements of the man idenfied as Chhavi Kumar, who is said to be mentally unstable. To cross-check the identity of Chhavi, the ministry sent a letter to the Special Branch of Bihar police, which contacted the SP office in Buxar.



The district police was asked to establish the identity of the person, who is a native of Khilafatpur under the Mufassil police station in Buxar district.



"We received a letter from the Special Branch on Wednesday, following which we went to the village and gathered the information from the villagers and cross-checked them with the details mentioned in the letter. The locals said that a person from the village was missing since the past 12 years. Accordingly, we met the mother of Chhavi, who identified him," said Amit Kumar, SHO at Mufassil police station.



"The woman said that Chavvi, who was mentally unstable, had gone missing in 2009, two years after his marriage. He was 23 then. As he did not return, the family presumed him to be dead and even performed his last rites," the officer said.



"When we informed her that Chhavi is still alive, she became emotional and demanded the Central government to bring his son back," Kumar said.



"The Special Branch had received the letter from the External Affairs Ministry. It was not mentioned how he reached Pakistan or in which jail he is lodged now," he added.



--IANS

ajk/arm