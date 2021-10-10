Families of Lakhimpur BJP workers await their leaders' visit

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 10 (IANS) While the entire focus of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident has been on the farmers who were allegedly trampled to death on October 3, there seems to be no takers for the families of BJP workers who were allegedly killed in the violence later.



The families of two local BJP workers who died in the violence, said that no senior party leader has come to visit them yet.



Shyam Sundar, 32, was the booth in-charge for BJP at Singha Kalan village. He was also entrusted the responsibility of mobilizing Dalits in favour of the party.



His father Balak Ram said, "He would participate in every BJP event in the area. He was loyal to the party. Even on October 3, he had left early to attend the wrestling match organized by union minister Ajay Mishra Teni."



A video of Shyam, pleading for mercy on being beaten up by farmers after the convoy of cars ran over protesters, was shared widely.



Farmer leaders, meanwhile, have maintained that they caught and handed over Shyam Sundar to the police alive.



"I am not sure about what actually happened but it would mean a lot if party leaders tried to help me get justice. No one has reached out yet," said the distraught father.



Shubham Mishra, the other BJP worker who died at 29, was also a booth in-charge of BJP.



He was married three years ago and has a year-old daughter.



Vijay Mishra, Shubham's father, a businessman, said, "He would actively participate in BJP's programmes but not one senior BJP leader has visited us and no one has fought for us."



The two families, however, have been given the compensation of Rs 45 lakh by the state government.



Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she wanted to visit the families of BJP workers who had died in the violence but was stopped from going there by the local police.



