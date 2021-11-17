Families of 2 killed in Srinagar encounter stage protest

Srinagar, Nov 17 (IANS) The family members of Altaf Ahmad and Mudassir Gul, who were killed in an encounter at Hyderpora in Srinagar on Monday, staged a protest at Press Colony here on Wednesday.



They claimed Altaf Ahmad and Mudassir Gul had no involvement in militancy and demanded the slain individuals' bodies.



"The IG is saying my brother was an innocent civilian... he is saying that I regret his killing, but why you are not returning his body?" questioned Ahmad's brother.



"All the Kashmiri people will come on the roads. I promise that we will not stay quiet until we get back the body of my brother," he said.



The police said four persons were killed in the encounter at Hyderpora including a foreign militant identified as Haider and his accomplice.



Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Tuesday said at a press conference that an Over Ground Worker of the militants, Mudassir Gul, and the house owner Altaf Ahmad were killed during the encounter.



He said that the house owner was killed in cross-fire while Gul, living on rent in the building, had provided shelter to Haider and his associate.



"He was a senior dentist and doing his job... he was doing nothing illegal. Please give justice...," Humaira Mudassir, wife of Mudassir Gul said.



--IANS

