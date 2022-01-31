'Fakeeri' showcases the struggle to get out of toxic relationship

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) The newly released track 'Fakeeri', sung by Himani Kapoor is a soul-stirring number that tells the story of a girl bound by a toxic relationship and her struggles to get out of it.A=



The song composed by Rimi Dhar and the lyrics have been penned by Saaveri Verma.



Talking about 'Fakeeri', singer Himani Kapoor, said, "I am so excited to announce my new song 'Fakeeri' with Drishyam Play. It is a soulful song that will resonate with many. I'm grateful that I had the opportunity to sing it. I hope you enjoy the song!"



The song has been launched by the label Drishyam Play. Commenting on the release of 'Fakeeri', Manish Mundra, Producer - Drishyam Play, said, "I have always been passionate about music and it is this passion that has given birth to Drishyam Play."



"Since its inception, our collective vision has always been about creating opportunities and making space for deserving talent."



The producer is thrilled to discover and work new talents, "It has been incredible and stimulating to discover and work with the brilliant talent this country has. We are thrilled to engage our audience on Drishyam Play and bring you soulful music that melts your heart. Himani Kapoor has done a great job singing 'Fakeeri', and we can't wait for the audience to hear it!"



In the past, Drishyam Play has given us some spell-binding songs by artists like Mohan Kannan, Amit Trivedi, Mame Khan, Harshdeep Kaur, Nandini Srikar, Sparsh - The Band, Nakash Aziz, Shibani Sur, Dapu Khan, Vibha Saraf, Sikandar Khan, Meiyang Chang, Rashmeet Kaur, Shilpa Rao, Naresh Kamath, Tochi Raina, Imran Khan and Amanda Sodhi.



