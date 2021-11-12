Fake vaccination racket busted in UP district

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 12 (IANS) A fake vaccination racket was busted in Unnao's Miyaganj area, where more than 3,000 vaccine doses were found kept out of cold storage.



The beneficiaries were receiving fake messages saying that they had been vaccinated.



Around 3,000 vaccine doses meant for the Community Health Centre in Miyaganj were recovered under suspicious circumstances at the residence of a private employee. The vaccines were not kept in cold storage.



The fake vaccination racket came to light after the beneficiary received a message saying that they had received the second dose when they had not been administered it.



Umesh Chandra, 42, who had taken the first dose, said that the second shot was due to be administered on November 7. But even before he reached the centre, he received a message on his phone stating that he had been administered the second dose.



BJP MLA from Safipur, Bambalal Diwakar, who reached the spot, complained to senior officials as well as the Chief Minister's Office demanding action against the culprits.



The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has ordered a probe into the incident.



Investigating officer, Sangeet Patel said that store helper Rani, who used to maintain the vaccine boxes, was asked by CHC superintendent Aftab Ahmed to keep the boxes of vaccine doses at her place.



She said she had no idea about what use these shots were put to and was only following the superintendent's orders.



She also alleged that Ahmed used to pressurize her to make fake records of the work done at the CHC, and threatened to fire her if she objected.



The CHC superintendent could not be contacted and his mobile numbers were switched off.



