Fake currency racket: NIA files second supplementary charge sheet

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA)on Thursday said that they have filed a supplementary charge sheet against Sariful Islam who was pumping counterfeit Indian currency in the nation.



The charge sheet was filed before the special NIA court in Lucknow, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.



The case was initially lodged by ATS Lucknow. Acting on a tip-off, they recovered fake Indian notes of the face value of Rs 2,49,500 from Ghaziabad.



Since this case was related to the cross-border crime, the NIA took over the investigation. In 2020, the case was re-registered by the NIA and a team was formed to look into the matter.



The NIA, after completing the probe, filed a charge sheet in this connection in June 2020. It filed supplementary charge sheet in the matter in March 2021.



Investigation revealed that the earlier charge-sheeted accused persons had received high quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from accused Sariful Islam.



It was also revealed that Islam was in contact with Bangladesh-based smugglers and conspirators involved in illicit trafficking of FICN.



An NIA official said that they have collected a lot of evidence to prove that a cross-border conspiracy is going on to pump fake Indian notes across the nation. Various modules are working into this, and the conspiracy is larger that it appears, the official said.



--IANS

