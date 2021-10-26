Fake call centre busted in Delhi's Rohini, 53 held

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Fifty three people, including 46 women and 7 men were apprehended after Delhi Police Cyber Cell busted a fake call centre in Rohini, Police said on Tuesday.



The fake call centre was headed by an employee of the Indian Postal Department at village Pooth Kalan, Rohini. He was duping people outside of Delhi-NCR on the pretext of offering smartphones on cheap rates through COD schemes, Police said in a statement.



The modus operandi of the call centre was to give a lucrative offer of Redmi mobile and other articles in a combo pack in just Rs 4,500 to the people. However, instead of mobile phones, they sent cheap wallets, belt, soaps etc in the parcel and obtained the money on delivery from the customers.



To show the customers as an authentic deal, they used India Post as logistics service provider and cash on delivery offer, the statement added.



Six computer desktop system, one bar code scanner machine, two bar code bundle, five modem/router machine, total 86 mobiles, attendance registers, customer details registers, order book receipts and 119 sealed parcel boxes ready for delivery were seized.



Simultaneously, a raid was also conducted in Mangeram Park, Main bus stand, which was also being run by the same owners at other location. A case was registered and an investigation has been taken up in this case also.



During the course of investigation, case property has been seized.



Further investigation is in progress.



