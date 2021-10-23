Faizabad junction to be renamed as Ayodhya Cantt

Lucknow, Oct 23 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government on Saturday decided to rechristen Faizabad junction as Ayodhya Cantt, as per a tweet shared by the Chief Minister's office.



Earlier, the government had renamed Faizabad district as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj.



After becoming Chief Minister of the state in 2017, Yogi Adityanath renamed Mughalsarai Junction railway station.

Adityanath's proposal to change the name of the station was approved by the Central government and in 2018, it was rechristened as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.



The Yogi Cabinet also renamed Mughalsarai tehsil as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Tehsil.



