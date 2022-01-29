FAITH suggests leveraging top 10 cross-country travel rank of India for repositioning tourism

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) FAITH, the policy federation of all the national associations representing the complete tourism, travel and hospitality industry of India (ADTOI, ATOAI, FHRAI, HAI, IATO, ICPB, IHHA, ITTA, TAAI, TAFI) has given reference to the Ministry of Tourism (MoT) of a global travel ranking for cross-country road travel, where India has been ranked 10 out of 118 countries on multiple parameters such as heritage sites, bio-diversity, landscapes and average travel cost.



India's ranking is higher than traditional tourism countries.



FAITH has suggested to MoT that this top ranking can probably form a vital cornerstone of India's post-Covid global repositioning and marketing campaigns. This ranking can be leveraged both for inbound and domestic to demonstrate the inherent tourism attractiveness of our country and enable for gaining post-Covid tourism market share.



FAITH on behalf of the whole tourism industry engages in key policy and strategy ideation with Central and state governments of India for growth of the Indian tourism industry.



FAITH has worked with the governments on tourism components of various national strategic policies. These include e-visa, GST strategy, Monuments PPP policy, NITI Aayog vision document, Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20 (SEIS), of economic surveys, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017& 2018, Udaan policy, Union Budget discussions with Finance Minister for budgets for 2015, 2016, 2017& 2018, cruise tourism policy, 'I respect women' badges, tourism negotiations for trade blocs of SAARC, RCEP, Indo-US, Indo-Morocco, State Tourism policies for Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, J&K & Punjab, brainstorming sessions with aviation, railways, commerce, finance, BIs road and highways, waterways among other national initiatives.



