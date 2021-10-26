Faith has developed that corrupt will not go scot-free: Modi

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that trust has developed among people that corrupt will not go scot-free due to transparent system in the country.



In his message on vigilance awareness week being observed from October 26, Prime Minister Modi said, "The present government in the country has trust in its citizens. Faith has developed among people that corrupt will not go scot-free due to transparent systems in the country."



"With the mantra of 'sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas', the country has progressed fast in last seven years with policy of zero tolerance against corruption," Modi said.



Prime Minister further said that the hardwork, awareness and sense of responsibility of the people towards country and society has a crucial role in nation's development journey.



The Prime Minister lauded the theme of vigilance awareness week - 'Independent India @75: A self reliance with integrity'.



In message on vigilance awareness week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Self reliance with integrity is vision of new India, that could be achieved by people by strengthening moral values and integrity in daily life. We all are committed together to fight corruption and other immoral social evils."



Defence minister Rajnath Singh said, "Corruption free system is very important for a meaningful democracy."



In his message education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "The mission of a self-reliant India is one that all the citizens of the country are working towards the ideals of integrity and ethics, as envisaged by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, to remain integral in this journey that this great nation has undertaken towards self-reliance."



Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in his message said, "The Commission (Central Vigilance Commission) has been adopting different methods to achieve the aim of making the system efficient, transparent and accountable and it has adopted a multi-pronged approach by combining punitive, preventive and participative vigilance for combating corruption."



--IANS

ssb/skp/