Fadnavis-Raj Thackeray have 'lunch pe charcha'

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, along with his wife Amruta, called on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray and his spouse Sharmila, at the latter's new home, 'Shivtirth' in Dadar this afternoon.



As wild political speculation was triggered by the development, MNS Spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande clarified that the Thackeray family had invited the Fadnavis couple for lunch.



However, he claimed he was not privy to what was actually discussed at this private 'house-warming' gathering among the high-profile leaders, particularly with talks about the BJP-MNS joining hands for the upcoming civic elections to various major municipalities in the state in the first quarter of 2022.



Deshpande added that earlier, several celebs including cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and politicians like BJP leaders Ashish Shelar and Prasad Lad have dropped in at Raj Thackeray's new home.



Akin to the BJP, the MNS is known to take potshots at the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress, which will complete 2 years in office on November 28.



Raj Thackeray's estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray and his family had cast aside differences and in a warm gesture, attended the wedding of nephew Amit (Raj) Thackeray in January 2019.



Barely 10 months later, Uddhav Thackeray took over as the Chief Minister, with the BJP-MNS sitting in the Opposition ranks.



