Fadnavis demands action over Patole remarks on Modi

Panaji, Jan 18 (IANS) The BJP will not keep quiet over Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole's alleged controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.



Speaking to reporters in Panaji, Fadnavis also slammed the Maharashtra government for not filing an FIR over Patole's comments, a video of which had gone viral on Monday.



"Someone called the Maharashtra CM's wife Rabri devi and an FIR was filed. And here a person who calls himself a leader, threatens to kill the PM and there is no FIR (First Information Report) against him in Maharashtra. This is wrong. We will not keep quiet," Fadnavis said.



In the video in Bhandara district in Maharashtra, Patole is allegedly heard saying he could beat up and badmouth Modi.



Patole later clarified that he was not referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but a local goon with a similar surname.



Fadnavis, however, hinted at Congress conspiracy against the Prime Minister.



"I feel it is a Congress policy. In Punjab, the security of the PM is compromised and in Maharashtra the president says we will beat the PM. Through this, one can know what he (Patole) really feels about the PM. I feel it is Congress policy and we demand that an FIR and legal action should be taken against Nana Patole because he has spoken about beating the Prime Minister," Fadnavis said.



