Factional war in Congress's Kerala unit likely to intensify

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 2 (IANS) The factional war in the Congress' Kerala unit seems to be raging unchecked with Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheeshan publicly snubbing party veteran Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday.



In a statement, Satheeshan decried the statement of Chennithala regarding conferring DLitt to President Ram Nath Kovind and said that the official version of the state Congress was what he and state party chief K. Sudhakaran have said.



This has not gone down well with the party rank and file and several leaders are commenting in private on the "arrogance" of Satheesan who other than making some public comments and fiery speeches in the Assembly, have "no other connection" with the party cadres.



Chennithala has already aligned with another veteran leader and former Chief Minister, Oommen Chandy, and the duo can emerge as an alternative power centre.



Sources in the Congress told IANS that Chennithala and Chandy have already held several rounds of discussions with the lower-level leaders - many of which they know by their first names - as they try to stage a comeback in the Congress power centres which they have been enjoying for several years.



The by-election to the Trikkakara Assembly constituency, to be held before June 2022, will be a major test of strength between the present Congress leadership including Satheesan and Sudhakaran and the previous leadership of Chennithala, Chandy, and other senior leaders.



If Tirkkakara, held by the party, is lost by any count - though unlikely as it is a Congress bastion, then the situation of the present leadership will turn shaky.



