'Fabulous': Former cricketers laud Team India's historic win at Centurion
Thu, 30 Dec 2021 1640870103000
New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Former Indian cricketers including legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday showered praise on the Virat Kohli-led side for their historic win at the Centurion, saying the team has capability to pick 20 wickets in a Test match anywhere in the world.
Team India defeated South Africa by 113 runs in the opening Test at Centurion to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The win is also India's first-ever Test victory at the venue, which is largely considered to be a fortress for South Africa.
"Superb bowling by an attack that can pick 20 wickets in a Test match anywhere in the world. Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a convincing victory!," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.
The former India coach Ravi Shastri also congratulated Team India, saying, "Wohoo Brisbane, Oval, Lord's and now Centurion…Congratulations @imVkohli, Rahul Dravid and the entire contingent on becoming the first Asian nation to win at Centurion #BoxingDayTest #TeamIndia."
The former India batter VVS Laxman lauded Team India's efforts.
"Began the year with great resilience at Sydney , followed by an incredible win at the Gabba, the Lord's win was special and India end the year with a brilliant win at the Centurion. Has been a brilliant Test Match year for Team India. Congratulations on a wonderful win #INDvsSA," he wrote on Twitter.
The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, too, hailed the team and wrote, "Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a fabulous victory at Centurion despite a day being washed out due to rain. 2021 has been a phenomenal year with many famous away Test wins in Brisbane, Lord's, and The Oval."
