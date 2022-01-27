Follow Us:

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar tests positive for Covid

The HawkThu, 27 Jan 2022 1643297224000
New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said: "Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar had met his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian virtually to discuss the opportunities for India in the French Presidency of the European Union.

---IANS
