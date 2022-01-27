External Affairs Minister Jaishankar tests positive for Covid

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.



Taking to Twitter, the minister said: "Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions."



Earlier in the day, Jaishankar had met his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian virtually to discuss the opportunities for India in the French Presidency of the European Union.



