Extend cycling initiative to all offices: PMK to TN govt

Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) With the officials at the corporate office of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) deciding to go green commuting to duty on one day of the week, PMK Founder S.Ramadoss urged the government to extend the practice to all the government and private offices.



Welcoming TNPCB's move to use only public transport, bicycle or an electric vehicle on Wednesday, Ramadoss said in the first phase such a practice should be extended to all the government and private offices and later steps should be taken to encourage everyone to cycle one day in a week.



Ramadoss said Europeans prefer to use bicycles instead of motorised two-wheelers and separate cycle-tracts are made.



He said by using a bicycle one can keep his/her body fit, protect the environment and also reach the destination on time.



The PMK leader said as per studies, if only two- and four- wheeler users use cycle for short distance travel then fuel to the extent of Rs 2,700 crore could be saved per year.



--IANS

