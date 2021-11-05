Exploring interlocking histories of Delhi, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Delhi and Agra, among the most densely populated cities in the world, have been the seats of power and empires, along with Fatehpur Sikri, for more than a millennium. The three cities are also home to six majestic UNESCO World Heritage Sites, namely the Qutub Minar, Agra Fort, Humayun's Tomb, Fatehpur Sikri, Taj Mahal and Red Fort.



Departing from existing studies on the subject of Indian heritage sites, Shashank Shekhar Sinha's "Delhi, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri: Monuments, Cities and Connected Histories" (Macmillan) explores the interconnected, interlocking histories of these three imperial cities and the monuments within them.



Along with a richly illustrated history from around the 12th century to the 18th century, which marked the transition of power from Rajput states to the Delhi Sultanate to the Mughal empire, it brings together diverse perspectives and the latest research from history, architecture, archaeology, art history and heritage studies.



Packed with intriguing and little-known stories about the monuments, such as how the myth of Black Taj came into being, stories about the evolution of tombs in Islam, how Red Fort became the site of our Independence Day celebrations, and many others -- busting several myths around the sites along the way - the book takes us on a journey from the pillared galleries of the mosque at the Qutub Minar complex, the majestic double dome of Humayun's tomb, the bastions of the impenetrable Agra Fort, the picturesque pavilions at Fatehpur Sikri, the tapering minarets of the Taj Mahal, to finally the Mughal court of the Red Fort, giving us the full measure of their dazzling grandeur.



This is a book for lovers of history, art, architecture and storytelling. It has already received high praise from renowned scholars and historians, including Rudrangshu Mukherjee, Rana Safvi, Syed Nadeem Ali Rezavi and Swapna Liddle.



