Experts from India, US discuss combating climate change though CCUS

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Experts from India and the US on Saturday discussed various technologies to tackle climate change through Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS), saying they clearly align with five of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), namely, climate action; clean energy; industry, innovation, and infrastructure; responsible consumption and production; and partnerships to achieve the goals.



"Under a strict climatic regime, we can realise the identification and adoption of a right balance of portfolio of emission curtailment technologies. At the recently concluded COP-26 in Glasgow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought forth the country's remarkable performance as well as ambitions to meet the climate goals despite being one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. "The PM has given a mandate for all of us to become a net-zero emissions nation by 2070," said S. Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology (DST), in his opening remarks at the first workshop on thematic of Carbon Capture.



He also briefed about the recent initiatives of the Department of Science and Technology towards technology-led RD&D in the area of CCUS.



He informed that DST became part of transnational multilateral platforms such as Mission Innovation and Accelerating CCUS Technologies (ACT) along with other member countries, including the US for collaborative RD&D in the area of CCUS.



Jennifer Wilcox, Acting Assistant Secretary, Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM), US Department of Energy (USDOE), said that India is a valuable partner in developing new technologies to help combat climate change and attain clean energy goals.



Wilcox gave an overview of the US initiatives regarding clean energy and said it is a global crisis and requires a global response in clean energy technologies and an international partnership to achieve carbon net-zero status.



