'Experts Committee decides on tableaux not govt'

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Government sources on Monday clarified that it is an experts committee that decides on the R-Day tableaux and not the government. The clarification came after two Chief Ministers objected to the exclusion of the tableaux of their respective states.



The proposals of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal were rejected by the Subject Expert Committee after due process and due deliberations.



Government sources said, "it is not the Modi government which decides on the tableaux. The tableaux proposals received from various states and central ministries are evaluated in a series of meetings of the Experts Committee comprising of eminent people in the fields of art, culture, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, etc. The committee examines the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and visual impact before making its recommendations."



The sources said the letters being written by the CMs about the exclusion of their state's tableaux from the Republic Day parade "was unmistakably linked to regional pride and projected as an insult to the people of the state by the Central Government. This script also plays out almost every year."



They alleged that it is a wrong precedent, adopted by the Chief Minister's to portray the outcome of an objective process as a flashpoint between the Centre and the states. This goes a long way in harming the country's federal structure. Perhaps the CMs have no positive agenda of their own that they have to resort to the same old trick using misinformation year after year, the sources said.



Due to time constraints, only some of the proposals can be accepted. For the Republic Day Parade 2022, a total of 56 proposals were received from the states and central ministries. Out of these 56, 21 proposals have been shortlisted. It is natural for more proposals to be rejected than those accepted given the paucity of time, said the sources.



The tableau proposals of Kerala was accepted through the same process and system under the same Modi government in 2018 and 2021.



Similarly the tableau proposals of Tamil Nadu were accepted through the same process and system under the same Modi government in 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.



The tableau proposals of West Bengal were accepted in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021. Furthermore, this year's tableau of the CPWD includes Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, so the question of insulting him does not even arise.



--IANS

miz/bg