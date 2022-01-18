Expert panel for discontinuing curbs after a week: B'luru civic official

Bengaluru, Jan 18 (IANS) Hinting at easing curbs imposed due to surge in Covid-19 cases, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday said that the expert committee is of the opinion that Covid-19 restrictions would suffice for another week.



"The opinion was given by the experts in the high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday. Until then, the restrictions would continue. About 23,000 Covid cases are coming to light in Bengaluru. The numbers are very high in the city," he said.



During the wave, 20,000 to 22,000 cases are being reported every day But, this time there is no severity, and hospitalisation requirements are not found among patients. "The situation is monitored closely in ICU wards, ventilated beds in private as well as government hospitals. There are no issues among hospitalisations. There are 1,600 admissions and 600 patients are referred to private hospitals," he said.



The preventive measures with regards to Covid-19 are being discussed in consecutive meetings.There is no shortage of medicines and there is no extreme situation existing in the state. One lakh tests have been done freely and those who are with symptoms of fever and cough should get tested, Gupta said.



People should know that antibiotic tablets are mandatory for Covid patients, and should be taken in consultation with doctors. Ivermectin has been taken off from the treatment of Covid. Home isolation is decreased from 10 days to 7 days. There is no requirement for testing again, he said.



