Expedite widening of NH 53 under Gati Shakti: Official

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways' Secretary, Sanjeev Ranjan, on Tuesday called for expediting the widening of NH-53 (Paradip to Chandikhol) under the Gati Shakti plan.



"The widening of SH-12, Paradip to Cuttack to four lanes also may be undertaken on a priority basis," Ranjan said while addressing the inaugural session of a workshop organised by the Paradip Port Trust in Bhubaneswar. He said that PPT has the potential to be a world class port by addressing the issues of efficiency and cost related matters. Waterways can play a crucial role in effective logistics movement. The PPT's proposed Riverine Port is the right step in that direction.



Ranjan also suggested a dedicated heavy haul rail corridor from Salegaon to Paradip.



On the occasion, IPICOL & IDCO, MD, Bhupinder Singh Poonia said that the Odisha government has set a target of 100 MMTA steel production. It is also stressing on port-led industrialization. "To boost connectivity, a 600 km road stretch is being planned. RITES has been engaged in making a comprehensive logistics study for the state of Odisha," he said. Accordingly, a comprehensive industrial plan for Paradip is being planned. The PPT's initiatives for containerized cargo will improve agro and marine products from the state.



The inaugural session was followed by two technical sessions -- "Coastal movement of thermal coal - Opportunities & Challenges" and ''Convergence & Divergence of logistic chain - Industrial perspective".



Paradip Port Trust Chairman PL Haranadh made a detailed presentation on the capacity augmentation plans, efforts for synergy of different modes of transport and ease of doing initiatives of the port. Paradip port is enabled to handle 60 MMTPA of thermal coal by coastal shipping.He requested coal India and Railway to increase the allotment of more rakes of thermal coal to Paradip.



