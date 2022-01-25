Expedite progress under ECRP-II to strengthen health infra: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has asked the states to review and expedite implementation of activities under ECRP-II package for strengthening the health infrastructure, in a virtual meeting held with 9 states and UTs on Tuesday.



Mandaviya urged the health ministers and the state authorities to plug the existing gaps by efficiently utilizing the amount sanctioned for various infra projects.



With strengthened health infrastructure, we can meet any health emergency and public health crisis with better preparedness, said Mandaviya, while interacting with the health ministers and other state officials of - Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Ladakh and Uttar Pradesh - virtually on Tuesday.



"In view of a substantial number of active Covid-19 cases across the country, it is important to focus on expanding the reach of tele-consultation services for providing timely quality healthcare to the beneficiaries", Mandaviya said.



He said further that it will prove a game-changer and will be of immense value and importance for the hard-to-reach and far flung areas, and especially in the northern regions in the current winter season.



"States and UTs need to ensure that these centres work 24X7 and ensure convenience for both the common public and health experts. To ensure minimum hassle and travelling, such expert advice can be provided at the block levels, secondary or primary health centre levels tool", he asked the states.



The states were advised to ensure regular updation of availability, occupancy and use of infrastructure like hospital beds, PSA plants, oxygen equipment. The Union Health Minister re-emphasised the need for ramping up testing. The states and UTs reporting a lower share of RT-PCR testing were requested to ramp up tests. States and UTs were also reminded to keep a close watch on the emerging clusters and hotspots and monitor the trend of hospitalised cases along with the deaths in the state.



"Vaccination remains a potent tool to fight COVID-19. Vaccinated people are less prone to severity and hospitalisation as seen in India and globally. Higher hospitalisation is being seen in unvaccinated people and hence it becomes crucial to vaccinate the unvaccinated", Mandaviya underlined while urging to promote vaccination among 15-18 years age group and ensure full coverage in the districts that have shown a lower coverage of the first and second doses.



Union Minister of State for Health, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar stressed on the need for vigilance and alertness during the ongoing upsurge. She urged the states and UTs to ensure availability of essential medicines for any evolving situation and ensure timely purchase orders in case of shortages.



--IANS

avr/skp/