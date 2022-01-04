Expedite land acquisition for heli-hub in Gurugram: Dushyant Chautala

Chandigarh, Jan 4 (IANS) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said country's first-of-its-kind heli-hub would be set up in Gurugram where aviation facilities like heliport, hangars and other related services would be available and issued direction to expedite land acquisition for it.



Chairing a meeting here, Chautala, who also holds a portfolio of state's civil aviation department, said the place where the heli-hub would be built is near a metro station to enable easy connectivity to industrial areas like Noida and Bhiwadi.



He directed authorities to prepare a detailed project report for the heli-hub and expedite work for acquisition of the land.



The Civil Aviation Department has already expedited work for the construction of the Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar, besides projects in the defence sector.



An official statement quoting Chautala said he issued directions to find additional land in the periphery of Bhiwani, Narnaul and Pinjore airstrips so that aviation-related activities could be expanded.



