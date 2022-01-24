Ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat to contest from Ramnagar

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The Congress on Monday released the second list of 11 candidates for the February 14 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, fielding senior leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat from Ramnagar in Nainital district.



In the second list, the party has given ticket to Anukriti Gusain Rawat, the daughter-in-law of Harak Singh Rawat, who recently rejoined the Congress from the BJP after being expelled by the saffron party. Anukriti will contest from Lansdowne.



The other candidates in the list include Suryakant Dhasmana(Dehradun Cantt), Mohit Uniyal (Doiwala), Jayendra Chand Ramola (Rishikesh), Barkha Rani (Jwalapur, SC seat) Virender Kumar Jati (Jhabrera, SC seat) Subhash Choudhary (Khanpur), Antriksh Saini (Laksar), Sandhya Dalakoti (Lalkuwa), and Mahender Pal Singh (Kaladhungi).



The Congress had on Saturday released its first list of candidates for Uttarakhand, naming party's state unit chief Ganesh Godiyal and Congress legislature party leader (CLP) Preetam Singh in it.



The Congress gave tickets to the father-son duo -- Yashpal Arya and Sanjeev Arya -- who defected from the BJP. They have been given tickets from Nainital and Bajpur while former minister Nav Prabhat has been given ticket from Vikasnagar. Sumit Hridyesh has been given ticket from Haldwani.



--IANS

miz/arm