Ex-Sarpanch shot dead at wedding function in MP

Bhopal, Dec 14 (IANS) A former Sarpanch was shot dead when a group of men opened fire at a wedding function in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district.



The victim was a follower of jailed self-styled godman Rampal and had organised a marriage function.



The incident was reported on Monday afternoon when the men allegedly shouting 'Jai Shri Ram', barged into the marriage venue. The men are reported to have objected to the function alleging that such weddings were being organised illegally.



"A group of assailants barged into a marriage function and created ruckus there. Hearing the commotion among the people gathered at the marriage function, the organiser tried to control the situation and heated arguments were exchanged. In the meantime, one of the assailants put out his gun and opened fire on the function organiser. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and was declared dead," Mandsaur district police told IANS.



The deceased has been identified as Devilal Meena, a two-time former village sarpanch supported by the ruling BJP. Being an ardent follower of self-styled godman Rampal, he was the main organiser of the marriage.



"A murder case has been lodged against 11 identified accused and other unidentified accused. Three of them have been arrested," Mandsaur Additional Superintendent Amit Verma said.



Further investigations are on.



